BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,872 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,359,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,530,000 after buying an additional 91,617 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $405,767.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

