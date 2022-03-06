BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

