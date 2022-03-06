BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $560,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

