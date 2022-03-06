BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $868,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

