BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $284.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.42 and its 200 day moving average is $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

