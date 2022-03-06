BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.30.

CNQ opened at C$75.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.99. The company has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$35.83 and a 12 month high of C$76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,503,678.13. Insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

