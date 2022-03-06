BMO Capital Markets Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

