BMO Capital Markets Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$10.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$8.38 and a 12-month high of C$14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.14.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

