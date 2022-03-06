BMO Capital Markets Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $23.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.

AEO opened at $18.08 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

