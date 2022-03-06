BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 77,396 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.24 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

