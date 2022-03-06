BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

