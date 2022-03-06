BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 21,976 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,019,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

