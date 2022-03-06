BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 53,389 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,332 shares of company stock worth $3,001,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

CYTK stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

