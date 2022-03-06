BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.