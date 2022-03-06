BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,008 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 44.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.87 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

