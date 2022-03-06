BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

DMB stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

