Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $215,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

