Bonness Enterprises Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The company has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

