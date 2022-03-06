Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bonso Electronics International were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

