Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.50

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 183958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

