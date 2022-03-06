Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.50

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 183958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.
About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)
