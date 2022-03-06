Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

