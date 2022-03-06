Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to post $976.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $828.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

