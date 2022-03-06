Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up 4.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after buying an additional 407,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 376,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 3,076,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

