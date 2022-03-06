Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $700.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $665.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $597.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

