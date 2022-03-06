Brokerages Anticipate Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.18 million to $34.86 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airsculpt Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRS stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

