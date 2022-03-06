Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23. Biogen reported earnings of $5.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $23.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.45. The stock had a trading volume of 708,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.74. Biogen has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.