Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genius Sports.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

