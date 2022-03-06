Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $9.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.21. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $5.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $35.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $32.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $34.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,708. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.