Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $7.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.53 and the highest is $7.86. Intuit reported earnings per share of $6.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $464.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Intuit by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

