Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.84. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. 304,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 191,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 160,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.