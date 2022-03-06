Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.76 billion and the lowest is $10.44 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NKE stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.