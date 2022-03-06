Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

TPR opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

