Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.26. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.55 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

