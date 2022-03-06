Brokerages Anticipate Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vasta Platform.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of VSTA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 159,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,989. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

