Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.56 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $840.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $841.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.82 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $894.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

AVNS opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.53 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

