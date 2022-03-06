Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.