Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $3.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.42. 1,334,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.30. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

