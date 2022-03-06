Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.45 Million

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to report $48.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $49.60 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $197.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $206.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.70 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $227.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 464,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,554. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

