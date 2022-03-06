Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

