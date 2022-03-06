Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will announce $628.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.80 million. Splunk posted sales of $502.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.66.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,096 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 94,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.