Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.33 billion and the highest is $17.85 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $81.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $107.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $838.29. 22,339,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,808,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $952.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $927.71. The company has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

