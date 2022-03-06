Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.42. Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $4.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

NYSE SAM traded down $15.55 on Friday, reaching $376.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,555. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 365.17 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $355.87 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.46.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

