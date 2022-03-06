Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.44 Million

Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post $25.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.43 million to $25.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $105.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $122.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,543. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

