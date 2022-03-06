Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $19.56

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,935,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 943,129 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 703,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

