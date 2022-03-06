Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $90.82

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,324,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

