Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $131.15

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

