Brokerages Set Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.