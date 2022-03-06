Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) PT at GBX 4,218.18

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,218.18 ($56.60).

ULVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.01) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($45.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,818.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,905.88. The firm has a market cap of £87.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,403 ($45.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

