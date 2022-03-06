Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $7.40

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
