Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($14.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($13.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($16.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.78) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $83.01 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $200.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,034. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

